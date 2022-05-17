Lot of stories to explore in India, says PM Modi; invites global filmmakers

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has a lot of stories to be explored and asked international filmmakers to benefit from the seamless possibilities to make movies in the country.
In a message, he expressed happiness on India's participation as 'country of honour' at the Marche du Films held alongside the Cannes Film festival.
"As India celebrates its 75th year of Independence, the 75th anniversary of Cannes Film Festival as well as 75 years of Indo-French diplomatic ties enhance the pride and joy associated with the momentous milestones," Modi said.
He noted India was the largest film producing country in the world with rich heritage and cultural diversity being its strengths.
"We have a lot of stories to be explored. India truly possesses immense potential to become the content hub of the world," Modi said.
He said the government was steadfast in its efforts towards furthering ease of doing business in the film sector.
"From facilitating international film co-productions, to ensuring a single window clearance mechanism for permissions for filming across the country, India offers seamless possibilities to filmmakers of the world," Modi said.
"Our spellbinding locations, technological prowess in film making and talent of young men and women provide a perfect backdrop for film makers," he said.
Modi said it was heartening to note that a Satyajit Ray film has been restored for screening in the Cannes Classic Section as India celebrates the birth centenary of the legendary filmmaker.
He noted that startups from India will showcase their strengths at the Cannes Film Festival. He said the India Pavilion will display facets of Indian cinema and promote international partnerships and learnings.
As a major highlight of India's participation at this edition of Cannes Film Festival, world premier of "Rocketry", produced by R Madhavan, is scheduled to be showcased at the Palais des Festivals of the market screening on May 19.
Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur is leading the Indian delegation, comprising top personalities from the entertainment sector, to Cannes.
