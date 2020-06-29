Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet PM Narendra Modi today

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister is scheduled to meet Prime Minister in New Delhi on Monday evening. It will be their first official meeting in three months after Chouhan became the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time.

On March 23, after taking an oath as the Chief Minister, the COVID-19 induced lockdown was imposed, and Chouhan could not formally meet the Prime Minister.

In today's meeting, the two senior leaders are likely to discuss the current political situation in Madhya Pradesh and the possible expansion of the state cabinet.

Besides this, the Chief Minister is expected to brief the Prime Minister about the current COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh. The two are also likely to discuss steps taken to ensure self-sufficient India and self-sufficient Madhya Pradesh.

Apart from that, Chouhan may brief the Prime Minister on the status of farmers in the state and the procurement of wheat.

