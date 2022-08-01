JUST IN

Business Standard

Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a private hospital in Jabalpur

Prima facie it appears a short circuit caused the blaze, says an official

Press Trust of India  |  Jabalpur 
Representative Image
Representative Image

A fire broke out at a private hospital here on Monday and efforts were on to evacuate patients from the medical facility, police said.

There was no immediate word on any casualty. The fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur in the afternoon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna told PTI. Prima facie it appears a short circuit caused the blaze, he said, adding a rescue operation was on at the hospital. The SP said fire tenders and personnel were engaged in dousing the flames.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 16:36 IST

