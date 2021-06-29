Madhya Pradesh: Over 20 million people vaccinated against Covid

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Over two crore people have so far received vaccine against COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, an official release quoting the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday.
The target to vaccinate 50 lakh people in the state till June 30 has already been achieved, it said.
According to the state vaccination bulletin, 10,24,423 health care and field level workers have so far received first dose of the vaccine and 6,75,520 of them have got the second jab also.
In the 18-44 age group, 86,62,002 people have so far got the first dose and 1,45,402 of them also received the second jab.
Besides, in the 45 years and above category, 82,05,234 people have received the first dose and 15,71,142 of them have taken the second dose also, the bulletin said.
Thus, 2,02,83,723 people have so far administered vaccine doses in the state, it said.
Meanwhile, MP's vaccination programme director Dr Santosh Shukla said there will no inoculation sessions in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, only 'Covishield' vaccine doses will be administered in the state, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU