Odisha reports 14 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths in last 24 hours

on Saturday recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 12,88,131, the health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 9,126, as no fresh fatalities due to were reported.

The state had registered 14 new infections and zero death on Friday.

now has 103 active cases.

Altogether 12,78,849 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 10 on Friday.

The department said 53 other patients have also died due to comorbidities till date.

