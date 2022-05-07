JUST IN
Odisha reports 14 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths in last 24 hours

Odisha on Saturday recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,288,131, the health department said.

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Odisha on Saturday recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 12,88,131, the health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 9,126, as no fresh fatalities due to coronavirus were reported.

The state had registered 14 new infections and zero death on Friday.

Altogether 12,78,849 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 10 on Friday.

The department said 53 other coronavirus patients have also died due to comorbidities till date.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, May 07 2022. 18:11 IST

