Madhya Pradesh sees intermittent rains, cool winds due to cyclone Tauktae

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Tauktae effect: Light rains, gusty winds in parts of Madhya Pradesh
Power cut across Texas as snow, ice blanket southern Plains
Cyclone Tauktae: Strong winds at 114 kmph strike Mumbai today
Delhi thrash Mumbai by 76 runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Wankhede
Cyclonic storm Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on early morning of Dec 4, IMD says
-
Intermittent rains and cool winds
were witnessed in most parts of Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours due to the moisture caused by cyclone Tauktae, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.
The weather turned pleasant in most parts of the central state, which is in the middle of summer, the official said.
"Almost the entire state received rainfall in the last 24 hours ending Thursday morning," senior meteorologist P K Saha of IMD Bhopal said.
Mangawan in Rewa district received the highest 80 mm showers in the eastern part of the state, while Ater in Bhind district received 65 mm rainfall in the west in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am, the official said.
Cyclone Tauktae has brought in moisture, causing rains and wind gusts, he said, adding that the temperatures have dropped, giving way to a pleasant weather with cool winds.
The lowest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 29.4 (-13.9) degrees Celsius at Sheopurkalan in Sheopur district, while the lowest minimum temperature 19.7 (-4.7) degree Celsius was recorded in Mandla district, he said.
According to the IMD forecast, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour (KMPH) are very likely to occur at isolated places in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU