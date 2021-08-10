Maha CM inaugurates oxygen plant, says state on way to self-sufficiency

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray takes second dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Competition must be about facilities, not concessions to investors: Maha CM
PM Narendra Modi greets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on birthday
Maharashtra: Curfew for 15 days from April 14; essential services exempted
'Something fishy': Uddhav on NIA probing Mansukh Hiren death case
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday inaugurated in online mode an oxygen plant in Mira Bhayander area of Thane district.
He said his government was making all efforts to enhance the supply of liquid medical oxygen to tackle a possible third wave of the COVID-19 infection, adding that the aim was to make Maharashtra the first state in the country to be self-sufficient in the vital gas.
"Maharashtra would be the first state in the country to become self sufficient in terms of medical oxygen. Work on it is underway on war footing. The aim is to ensure there is no shortage in case of a third wave. We faced several hurdles in tackling the second wave due to shortage of oxygen," the CM said at the event.
He said Thane was the first district in the state to set up an oxygen plant and was now self sufficient in LMO.
The CM said getting rid of the coronavirus infection in villages will ensure the state becomes COVID-19 free soon.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU