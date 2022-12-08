JUST IN
Stocks to Watch: Auto, Voda Idea, Axis, IDBI Bank, Dabur, Spandana Sphoorty
President Droupadi Murmu to embark on two-day visit to Uttarakhand today
ISRO to develop spatial infrastructure geoportal for Ladakh: Union minister
Over 622,000 women assisted by 730 One Stop Centres' till Sep 2022: Govt
Airports rearranging departures, arrivals to avoid congestion: Scindia
More than 1.8 million electric vehicles registered in India: Gadkari
SC reserves verdict on demonetisation, asks govt, RBI for submissions
Job aspirants threaten to launch protest during Bihar winter session
6 killed, 4 injured in van-truck collision in TN; CM orders solatium to kin
UP to have integrated court complexes in 10 districts; Rs 400 cr earmarked
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Stocks to Watch: Auto, Voda Idea, Axis, IDBI Bank, Dabur, Spandana Sphoorty
Business Standard

Maha CM Shinde directs civic body to beautify Mumbai ahead of G20 meeting

Shinde asked Mumbai civic authorities to depute 5,000 "Swatchhta Doots" (cleanliness ambassadors) and undertake beautification of the city

Topics
G20 summit | Maharashtra | Eknath Shinde

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde

Ahead of a G20 Council meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked the local civic body to launch a beautification drive in the city on a mission mode.

Shinde asked Mumbai civic authorities to depute 5,000 "Swatchhta Doots" (cleanliness ambassadors) and undertake beautification of the city.

India assumed the G20 (Group of 20) presidency on December 1 and 14 meetings related to the influential bloc will be held in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur in the next two months.

A meeting of the Development Working Group of the G20 Council will be held in Mumbai from December 13 to 16.

As per a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday, Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the city's beautification projects at a meeting held in Sahyadri guest house in south Mumbai.

Shinde directed officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to transform Mumbai for a "visible" change, said the release.

The CM said the G20 Council is going to hold multiple meetings in Maharashtra and the first one will take place in Mumbai.

"Our state and Mumbai have got this honour (of holding G20 Council meetings) and for that the city should be transformed and branded strongly. In order to beautify Mumbai and make visible changes, 5,000 sanitation workers should be appointed for cleanliness," the release quoted the CM as saying.

"Also, lighting should be done on significant buildings, important roads, squares, skywalks and flyovers on a mission mode," it said.

Fadnavis suggested civic officials to set up community washing centres in slums, the release said.

The civic body is going to undertake a total of 187 beautification works, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on G20 summit

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 09:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.