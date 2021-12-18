Maha: Couple, 13-year-old test positive for Omicron on return from Uganda

-
ALSO READ
Covid LIVE: 8 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra today; 7 from Mumbai
Effective strategy is to fully vaccinate population: V K Paul on Omicron
Pfizer vaccine may only partially protect against Omicron variant: Study
Omicron: Europe-like surge may mean 1.4 mn cases a day, says V K Paul
Covid LIVE: 2 more Omicron cases in Mumbai, total 10 in Maharashtra now
-
A couple and their 13-year-old daughter have tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus after returning to Satara in western Maharashtra from Uganda, officials said on Saturday.
Their other daughter, who is five years old, tested positive for COVID-19 but not for the variant.
All four returned to Phaltan in Satara district from the African country on December 9, state health department officials said.
Owing to the Omicron scare, district officials traced them and asked them to undergo RT-PCR tests.
The husband (35), wife (33) and their elder daughter (13) tested positive for COVID-19 while the report of the younger child was inconclusive, so the samples of all four were sent to the National Institute of Virology for genome sequencing, said Civil Surgeon Dr Subhash Chavan.
"We received the genome sequencing reports today. The couple and the elder daughter have been diagnosed with the Omicron variant, while the younger daughter has tested positive for COVID-19," a statement from the Satara district administration said.
All four have been kept in isolation at a sub- district level hospital and their health is fine, the statement added.
Maharashtra had reported 40 Omicron cases as of Friday evening.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU