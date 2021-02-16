Maha, Kerala need to increase testing for Covid: Health ministry

-
Maharashtra and Kerala, which account for 72 per cent of the total coronavirus active cases in the country, have been asked to substantially increase RT-PCR testing, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said both these states have 61,550 and 37,383 active cases, respectively.
"This accounts for 72 per cent of the total active cases in the country," Bhushan said.
Responding to a question on the reason behind more active cases in these two states, he said one of the reasons might be that the number of RT-PCR tests have gone down.
"Over a period of time, both in Maharashtra and in Kerala, the number of RT-PCR tests have gone down and there is a need to substantially increase RT-PCR tests; this is something we have shared with both the states," he said.
NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said there is a need to keep following COVID-appropriate behaviour.
"If we look at Kerala, the increase in the number of cases can be traced since the time of festivals. There is a scope to increase testing in both the states too and attempts to increase surveillance intensity must be made. We should keep maintaining vigil," he said.
