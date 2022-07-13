Maha records 2,575 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths; active tally below 17,000

-
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 2,575 fresh coronavirus cases, while 10 more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.
With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 80,10,223, while the toll increased to 1,48,001, the department said in a bulletin. The state had recorded 2,435 cases and 13 COVID-19-linked fatalities on Tuesday. Mumbai recorded 383 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and one more fatality due to the respiratory illness. Areas under municipal corporations of Navi Mumbai, Pune and Satara district recorded two fatalities each. Akola and Vasai-Virar towns and Solapur district registered one death each, the bulletin said. The state's case fatality rate stood at 1.84 per cent. The department said 3,210 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,45,300 and leaving the state with 16,922 active cases. The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 97.94 per cent, the bulletin said. It said 40,332 coronavirus tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests conducted in the state so far to 8,24,81,808. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 80,10,223; fresh cases 2,575; death toll 1,48,001; recoveries 78,45,300; active cases 16,922; total tests 8,24,81,808.
