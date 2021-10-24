Maha reports 1,410 new Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths; active tally at 23,894

-
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,410 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the overall infection tally to 66,02,961, while the death of 18 patients pushed the toll to 1,40,016, the state health department said.
A total of 1,520 patients recuperated and got discharge during the day, which raised the state's recovery count to 64,35,439.
There are 23,894 active cases in the state at present, it said.
As many as 1,30,732 people were tested on Sunday. With this, the cumulative test figure reached 6,18,93,695.
Mumbai city reported 400 new cases and six deaths, which took its total case count to 7,54,507 and death toll to 16,213.
Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite townships, reported 702 cases and nine deaths. The infection tally of this region is now 16,96,894 and fatality count 35,454.
Nashik division reported 174 new cases, including 132 in Ahmednagar district alone, while Pune division reported 382 cases, including 170 in Pune district.
Kolhapur division recorded 77 new cases, Aurangabad division 12, Latur division 50, including 25 in Osmanabad district.
Akola division reported two cases,while Nagpur division had 11 cases.
Aurangabad, Latur, Akola, Nagpur divisions did not report any COVID-19 death during the day.
The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 66,02,961, death toll 1,40,016, recoveries 64,35,439, active cases 23,894, total tests 6,18,93,695.
