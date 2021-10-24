Karnataka coronavirus update: 388 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths in 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Lockdown in Karnataka extended till June 7, says CM B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka: Will continue as CM for next two years, says Yediyurappa
Finding BSY's successor may be a tough challenge for BJP in Karnataka
Yediyurappa quits as Karnataka CM on day of govt's 2nd anniversary
KCET result 2021 declared on kea.kar.nic.in; know steps to check marks
-
Karnataka on Sunday posted 388 fresh cases and five fatalities to its COVID tally taking the caseload and mortality to 29,85,986 and 38,007.
The day also saw 586 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,39,239. Active cases stood at 8,711, a health department bulletin said.
Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 194 cases and four deaths, it said.
The infections in other districts was below 50 including 37 in Tumakuru, 34 in Dakshina Kannada, 25 in Hassan, 23 in Mysuru, 12 in Shivamogga and 10 in Uttara Kannada.
One death each was reported in Tumakuru.
Bagalkote, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir reported zero infections and zero COVID-19 related deaths.
Twenty nine districts reported zero fatalities and 15 districts reported infections in single digit, the bulletin said.
The positivity rate for the day was 0.32 per cent and the case fatality rate was 1.28 per cent.
A total of 1,17,827 samples were tested in the state on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5.01 crore.
The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 6.33 crore, with 39,983 people being inoculated on Sunday, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU