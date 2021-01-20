Maha reports 3,015 Covid-19 cases, 4,589 recoveries; 59 fatalities

-
Maharashtra recorded 3,015 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking its tally to 19,97,992, while 59 more deaths pushed the toll to 50,582, the state health department said.
A health department statement said 4,589 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 18,99,428.
There are now 46,769 activecases in the state where 1,39,57,469 people have been tested for coronavirus so far, the statement added.
