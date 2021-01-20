JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Gadkari stresses upon making public transport safe, pollution-free
Business Standard

Telangana health worker dies after jab; official denies link to vaccination

The healthcare worker was 42 years old

Topics
Telangana | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Medics, vaccination, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, healthcare workers, hospitals, doctors, nurses, patients, vaccination, coronavirus, covid, vaccine
Medics at a vaccination booth preparing for the first round of vaccination drive | Photo: PTI

A 42-year-old healthcare worker in Nirmal district of Telangana, who received COVID-19 vaccination, died early Wednesday after complaining of chest pain, with preliminary findings suggesting the death is unrelated to the vaccination, a health official said.

The worker was vaccinated at about 11.30 AM on Tuesday at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the district and he is said to have developed chest pain at around 2.30 AM on Wednesday.

He was brought dead to the district hospital at about 5.30 AM, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said in a press release.

"Preliminary findings suggest that the death seems to be unrelated to vaccination," it said.

As per the guidelines, post-mortem would be conducted by a team of doctors.

The district AEFI (adverse events after immunisation) committee is examining the matter and it would submit its report to the state AEFI committee, the release said.

The state AEFI committee would, in turn, furnish its report to the central AEFI panel for taking a view, it added.

The inoculation drive began in the state on January 16.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, January 20 2021. 17:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU