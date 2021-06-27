Maha sees 974 new Covid cases,143 deaths, 8,562 recoveries in last 24 hours

-
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 9,974 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 143 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 60,36,821 and the toll to 1,21,286, the state Health department said.
A total of 8,562 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 57,90,113 so far, leaving the state with 1,22,252 active cases, it said.
Mumbai reported 739 fresh cases and 13 deaths, raising the cumulative caseload to 7,20,349 and the number of the COVID-19 deceased to 15,396.
Mumbai division, including the city and satellite towns, added 2,188 new cases to its tally and 25 deaths, which raised the total caseload to 15,89,869 and the fatality count to 31,858, the report said.
Nashik division reported 653 cases during the day including 373 infections in Ahmednagar district and 161 in Nashik district.
Pune division reported 2,575 fresh cases including 929 in Satara district and 587 in Pune district.
Kolhapur division added 3,821 infections including 1,192 in Kolhapur district and 992 in Sangli district, the report said.
Aurangabad division added 222 cases, Latur division 235, Akola division 176 cases and Nagpur division 104 during the day.
With 2,10,866 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 4,10,42,198, the department said.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases 60,36,821, deaths 1,21,286, recoveries 57,90,113, active cases 1,22,252, total tests 4,10,42,198, tests today 2,10,866.
