Maharashtra sees 47,288 new Covid-19 cases, 155 deaths

Maharashtra on Monday recorded
47,288 fresh coronavirus positive cases, a day after seeing the highest spike of 57,074 infections, and 155 fatalities, the state health department said.
With the addition of new cases, Maharashtra's overall caseload reached 30,57,885 while the death toll mounted to 56,033, it said, adding the state is now left with 4,51,375 active cases.
Mumbai city reported 9,879 fresh cases and 21 fatalities in the day.
A total of 26,252 patients were discharged during the day in Maharashtra, taking the overall count of recoveries to 25,49,075, the department said.
The recovery rate in Maharashtra now stands at 83.36 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.83 per cent, it said.
Mumbai division, which includes Mumbai cityand satellite towns, reported 17,139 new infections and 38 fatalities, taking the cumulative tally to 9,72,452and the toll to 20,661.
Pune division added 9,643 cases, including 4,250 cases in Pune city, during the day, the department said.
Nashik division reported 7,275 new cases, including 2,647 cases in Nashik city, followed by Nagpur division with 5,245 infections, including 2,556 cases in Nagpur city.
In the Aurangabad division, the tally of cases rose by 2,547 while 2,508 and 2,403 cases were reported from Latur and Akola divisions, respectively, the department added.
Kolhapur division saw 528 cases during the day.
With 1,75,682 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 2,07,15,793, the department said.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 30,57,885, deaths 56,033, recoveries 25,49,075 active cases 4,51,375, total tests 2,07,15,793, tests today1,75,682.
