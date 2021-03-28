Turkey confirms 30,021 new Covid-19 cases, 151 deaths in 24 hours

-
Turkey on Saturday reported 30,021 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,281 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 3,179,115, according to its Health Ministry.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 151 to 30,923, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,939,929 after 18,892 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.
The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 4.2 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,886 in the country, said the ministry.
A total of 223,214 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 37,657,127.
