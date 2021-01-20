Maharashtra: 300 new Covid-19 cases in Thane, tally crosses 250,000

Thane's COVID-19 tally has gone up



to 2,50,035 with the addition of 300 new cases of the disease in the Maharashtra district, an official said on Wednesday.

Apart from these new cases recorded on Tuesday, six more people also died due to the viral infection, taking the toll in the district to 6,063, he said.

At present, the COVID-19 death rate in the district stands at 2.42 per cent.

So far, 2,40,196 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate in the district to 96.06 per cent, the official said.

There are 3,776 active COVID-19 cases in the district as of now, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has reached 44,896, while the death toll has risen to 1,195, an official from the district administration said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)