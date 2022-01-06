Mumbai hits milestone of 1 crore first dose of coronavirus vaccines

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, on Wednesday crossed a major milestone of administering over 1 crore first dose of coronavirus vaccines to eligible citizens nearly a year after the nationwide inoculation programme was launched, the city civic body said.

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release, taking into account both first and second dose, over 1.81 crore vaccine shots have been administered to people in since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. The civic body said the city has been swiftly moving towards achieving the milestone of administering 2 crore doses before the first anniversary of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. The vaccination drive began with inoculation of workers and gradually frontline workers, senior citizens and people from other age groups were added. Early this week, the drive was expanded to cover children in the 15 to 18 age group. According to the release, the milestone of administering 50 lakh jabs was achieved on June 26 and the 1-crore mark (combining first and second dose) was crossed on September 4, 2021. On Wednesday, recorded 15,166 new coronavirus cases, its highest-ever daily count so far, and three deaths.

