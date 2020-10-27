Maharashtra: Amravati Covid-19 tally over 16,000, recovery rate 92.51%

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Amravati records 256 fresh Covid-19 cases; five more deaths
Maharashtra: Amravati reports 96 fresh Covid-19 cases; five more casualties
Maharashtra: Amravati sees 151 new Covid-19 cases, five more deaths
Maharashtra: Amravati records 61 new Covid-19 cases; 78 fresh recoveries
Maharashtra: Amravati sees 96 fresh Covid-19 cases; tally crosses 15,000
-
The COVID-19 caseload in
Amravati rose by 63 on Tuesday to reach 16,040 while the recovery rate touched 92.51 per cent after the number of people discharged increased by 96 to reach 14,839, an official said.
One person died of the infection during the day and the toll now stands at 361 in the district, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU