Maharashtra: Amravati Covid-19 tally over 16,000, recovery rate 92.51%

Covid-19 caseload in Amravati rose by 63 to reach 16,040 while the recovery rate touched 92.51 per cent after the number of people discharged increased by 96 to reach 14,839, an official said

Press Trust of India  |  Amravati (Maha) 

The COVID-19 caseload in

Amravati rose by 63 on Tuesday to reach 16,040 while the recovery rate touched 92.51 per cent after the number of people discharged increased by 96 to reach 14,839, an official said.

One person died of the infection during the day and the toll now stands at 361 in the district, he added.

First Published: Tue, October 27 2020. 19:27 IST

