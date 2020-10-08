Maharashtra: Amravati sees 151 new Covid-19 cases, five more deaths

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Amravati records 256 fresh Covid-19 cases; five more deaths
Maharashtra: Aurangabad records 437 fresh Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths
Maharashtra: Amravati reports 96 fresh Covid-19 cases; five more casualties
Maharashtra Police Covid-19 tally reaches 20,367, death toll at 208
Tripura Covid-19 tally at 26,362 with 296 fresh cases; three more deaths
-
As many as 151 persons tested
positive for coronavirus, while 137 recovered from the infection in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Thursday, an official said.
With the addition of the latest cases, the district's COVID-19 caseload has reached 14,524, the official said.
Apart from this, five patients died of the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 324, he said.
Currently, the district has a recovery rate of 84.95 per cent, as 12,338 persons have been discharged from hospitals so far, the official said.
There are now 1,862 active cases, including 673 patients at COVID-19 hospital, nine undergoing treatment in Nagpur and 1,180 in home isolation, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU