Maharashtra cabinet has requested CM to ease Covid curbs: Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the state cabinet has requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ease COVID-19 curbs, in the wake of the viral infection cases going down, and they are hopeful that a decision on it will be taken this month.
Maharashtra on Monday recorded 407 new cases of coronavirus and four casualties that raised the infection tally to 78,65,707 and toll to 1,43,701. The state is now left with 6,663 active cases, as per official data.
Speaking to reporters here, Tope said the number of fresh cases has come down.
"So, the chief minister is also positive about giving relaxations in restrictions. The cabinet has also requested the same to the chief minister. I also have faith that what all relaxations are to be given, a decision regarding it will be taken positively in March," he said.
"If cinema halls, theatres and restaurants are facing losses, then we will think about it sympathetically. But, a final decision on it will be taken by the chief minister," Tope said.
The minister also slammed Hindutva activist Sambhaji Bhide over the latter's statements against doctors.
During a programme in Maharashtra's Amravati, Bhide had reportedly said that doctors exploited and looted patients during the COVID-19 pandemic and many patients died of fear.
Tope defended doctors and their services during the pandemic.
"Doctors are like Gods. They were at the frontline and risked their own lives," the minister said.
