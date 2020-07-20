Maharashtra Congress minister Aslam Shaikh tests Covid-19 positive

-
Maharashtra Minister and senior Congress leader from Mumbai Aslam Shaikh has tested positive for Covid-19.
Shaikh, 47, is a three-time MLA from Malad West, and holds the textiles, fisheries and ports folios, besides being the Guardian Minister of Mumbai City.
"This is to inform you that I have tested positive for Covid-10. I am currently asymptomatic and isolating myself," Shaikh said in an early-morning tweet
He also urged people to have come in close contact with him to get tested as a precaution.
"I will continue to work from home to serve people of my state," he said.
Shaikh is the fourth cabinet member of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ministry to get infected in past 4 months.
The first was Nationalist Congress Party's Jitendra Awhad in April, followed by Congress' Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde also of NCP.
