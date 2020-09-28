Maharashtra coronavirus update: Thane's Covid-19 tally crosses 170,000

The COVID-19 tally in Thane



reached 1,70,157 on Monday after 1,523 new cases were found in the district, an official said.

The death toll in the district rose to 4,365 after 30 people succumbed to the viral infection on Sunday, he said.

Out of the new COVID-19 cases, 418 were reported from city, 347 from Navi Mumbai, 340 from Kalyan town and the remaining from other parts of the district, he said.

Kalyan has so far reported the maximum COVID-19 cases at 41,466, followed by city-35,653 and Navi Mumbai- 35,552, the official said.

Out of the total number of deaths, 977 have been reported in city, 812 in Kalyan and 736 in Navi Mumbai.

As of now, there are 17,736 active COVID-19 cases in the district while 1,48,056 patients have recovered, he said.

The recovery rate in the district was 87.01 per cent, while the death rate stood at 2.57 per cent, he added.

An official from neighbouring Palghar said the district has so far reported 34,167 COVID-19 cases and 662 deaths due to the disease.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)