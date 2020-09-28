UP update: As sample testing declines, coronavirus numbers drop in Agra

As the number of samples collected for testing has gone down in the past few days, the daily tally of Covid-19 figures has also shown a downward trend.

When around 3,000 samples were being daily tested till a week ago, the number of positive cases had gone up to 148. Now that the testing of samples has come down to around 2,200, the daily figure has also come down to 70-80. But the sample positivity rate of 3.04 per cent has not shown a decline.

However, the health department officials have denied this conclusion. Everyone who comes to the testing centre is being tested, an official said.

In the past 24 hours, 72 fresh cases were reported in The death toll is now 124.

The total number of Covid-19 cases so far is 5,561, The number of recovered is 4,540. The number of active cases is 897.

Mathura reported 36 fresh cases and two deaths. Mainpuri reported 21 cases and one death. The number of deaths in Mainpuri so far is 39. Firozabad reported 41 new cases, Etah 17 and Kasganj only one.

--IANS

bk/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)