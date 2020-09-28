Kerala coroanvirus update: State reports 7,445 new Covid-19 cases

As many as 7,445 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in on Sunday, said state Health Minister KK Shailaja.

"Covid-19 was confirmed in 7,445 persons in today while 3,391 patients under treatment for the same have recovered. Of the cases detected today, 6,965 were infected through contact out of which the source of infection was unknown in 561 cases," Shailaja said.

Among the new case, 62 are those who arrived from overseas and 309 from other states, she said.

Moreover, 21 new deaths in the state due to COVID-19 has taken the death toll to 677.

According to the district-wise figures for the new active cases, Kozhikode has the highest number of people infected with the disease at 956, followed by Ernakulam (924), Malappuram (915), Thiruvananthapuram (853), Kollam (690), Thrissur (573), Palakkad (488), Alappuzha (476), Kottayam (426), Kannur (332), Pathanamthitta (263), Kasargod (252), Wayanad (172) and Idukki (125).

As many as 1,17,921 people have so far recovered from COVID-19 in and at present, there are 56,709 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 across the state.

A total of 2,27,831 people are currently under observation in various districts, 1,99,061 under home or institutional quarantine and 28,770 in hospitals. 3,752 persons were hospitalised on Sunday, the Health Minister said.

In the last 24 hours, 54,493 samples were analysed. Till now, a total of 27,70,734 samples have been sent for testing, including 2,02,058 samples from priority groups, as part of sentinel surveillance.

Moreover, the Health Ministry informed that 17 new areas were declared as hotspots on Sunday, while 14 places were exempted. There are presently 655 hotspots in Kerala.

