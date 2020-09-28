Kerala coroanvirus update: State reports 7,445 new Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
As many as 7,445 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Sunday, said state Health Minister KK Shailaja.
"Covid-19 was confirmed in 7,445 persons in Kerala today while 3,391 patients under treatment for the same have recovered. Of the cases detected today, 6,965 were infected through contact out of which the source of infection was unknown in 561 cases," Shailaja said.
Among the new case, 62 are those who arrived from overseas and 309 from other states, she said.
Moreover, 21 new deaths in the state due to COVID-19 has taken the death toll to 677.
According to the district-wise figures for the new active cases, Kozhikode has the highest number of people infected with the disease at 956, followed by Ernakulam (924), Malappuram (915), Thiruvananthapuram (853), Kollam (690), Thrissur (573), Palakkad (488), Alappuzha (476), Kottayam (426), Kannur (332), Pathanamthitta (263), Kasargod (252), Wayanad (172) and Idukki (125).
As many as 1,17,921 people have so far recovered from COVID-19 in Kerala and at present, there are 56,709 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 across the state.
A total of 2,27,831 people are currently under observation in various districts, 1,99,061 under home or institutional quarantine and 28,770 in hospitals. 3,752 persons were hospitalised on Sunday, the Health Minister said.
In the last 24 hours, 54,493 samples were analysed. Till now, a total of 27,70,734 samples have been sent for testing, including 2,02,058 samples from priority groups, as part of sentinel surveillance.
Moreover, the Health Ministry informed that 17 new areas were declared as hotspots on Sunday, while 14 places were exempted. There are presently 655 hotspots in Kerala.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU