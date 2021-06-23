Maharashtra Covid-19 case count tops 10,000 after a week; 11,032 recover

After a gap of seven days, on Wednesday crossed the 10,000 single-day case mark and reported 10,066 COVID-19 infections, taking its tally to 59,97,587, said the state health department.

The state on June 16 had reported 10,107 cases and since then, the daily count has remained below 10,000. health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday expressed concern over statewide daily cases not remaining below 7,000-8,000 on a consistent basis. With 163 more deaths, the fatality count increased to 1,19,303, the health department said.

Out of them, 109 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and 54 in the last week. Deaths that took place more than a week's ago are being added in the cumulative tally as part of a data reconciliation exercise. Under the exercise, 345 previously unreported deaths were added to the overall toll figure, the department said in a report. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.93 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.99 per cent, the report said. As many as 11,032 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 57,53,290 and leaving the state with 1,21,859 active cases, the department said.

There are 5,92,108 people in home quarantine and 4,223 in institutional quarantine, the report said. With 2,41,801 more tests in the last 24 hours, the cumulative figure of samples examined for coronavirus reached 4,01,28,355, it said. According to the statement, Mumbai city reported 864 new cases and 23 deaths, taking its infection tally to 7,21,963 and the toll to 15,338. In the Mumbai division, comprising the city and its satellite towns, there were 2,515 new cases and 36 deaths. This took the cumulative caseload in the region to 15,81,638 and the deaths to 31,503, it said. The Nashik division reported 703 cases and six deaths, the health department said. The Pune division recorded 2,423 cases and 34 deaths, of which 17 came from Satara district alone, the statement said. The Kolhapur division reported 3,617 cases and 68 deaths, of which rural parts of Kolhapur and Sangli registered 20 and 23, respectively. Kolhapur city added 14 deaths. The Aurangabad division registered 160 new infections and one death, while the Latur division added 332 cases and eight fatalities, the statement said. The Akola division reported 178 cases and two deaths, while the Nagpur division registered 138 cases and eight deaths, the statement said. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 59,97,587; new cases 10,066; deaths 1,19,303; recoveries 57,53,290; active cases 1,21,859; total tests so far 4,01,28,355.

