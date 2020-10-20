Maharashtra Covid update: 1,264 new cases in Thane, recovery rate over 90%

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
-
The COVID-19 tally in Thane rose
to 2,01,734 with the addition of 1,264 new cases, while seven civic limits of the Maharashtra district reported a recovery rate of over 90 per cent, an official said on Tuesday.
The district also reported 29 deaths due to the viral infection on Monday, taking the toll to 5,100, he said.
So far, Kalyan town has recorded the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 48,106, followed by Thane city-44,093 and Navi Mumbai-42,417 he said.
As of now, there are 13,404 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 1,83,230 patients (90.83 per cent) have recovered, the official said.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in Thane city was 90.24 per cent, Kalyan-92.58 per cent, Mira Bhayander-90.73 per cent, Navi Mumbai-91.46 per cent, Ulhasnagar-90.97 per cent, Ambernath-92.29 per cent, Badlapur-94.91 per cent, Bhiwandi- 88.70 per cent and Thane rural-83.95 per cent.
An official from neighbouring Palghar said the district has so far reported 39,341 COVID-19 cases and 840 deaths due to the disease.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU