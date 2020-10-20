Maharashtra Covid update: 1,264 new cases in Thane, recovery rate over 90%

The COVID-19 tally in rose



to 2,01,734 with the addition of 1,264 new cases, while seven civic limits of the district reported a recovery rate of over 90 per cent, an official said on Tuesday.

The district also reported 29 deaths due to the viral infection on Monday, taking the toll to 5,100, he said.

So far, Kalyan town has recorded the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 48,106, followed by city-44,093 and Navi Mumbai-42,417 he said.

As of now, there are 13,404 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 1,83,230 patients (90.83 per cent) have recovered, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in city was 90.24 per cent, Kalyan-92.58 per cent, Mira Bhayander-90.73 per cent, Navi Mumbai-91.46 per cent, Ulhasnagar-90.97 per cent, Ambernath-92.29 per cent, Badlapur-94.91 per cent, Bhiwandi- 88.70 per cent and Thane rural-83.95 per cent.

An official from neighbouring Palghar said the district has so far reported 39,341 COVID-19 cases and 840 deaths due to the disease.

