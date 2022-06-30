JUST IN
Presidential election: Droupadi Murmu to campaign in UP on July 8
Maharashtra crisis: Rebel leader Shinde leaves for Mumbai to meet Governor

I am going to meet the Governor. Rest all MLAs are here in Goa. We will let you know our next decision and steps: Eknath Shinde

IANS  |  Panaji 

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday left for Mumbai to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Sources said that he held a meeting with all rebel MLAs this morning before leaving for Mumbai with a 'support letter'.

Shinde told the mediapersons that he was going to Mumbai to meet the Maharashtra Governor. "I am going to meet the Governor. Rest all MLAs are here in Goa. We will let you know our next decision and steps," Shinde said.

He was escorted by a police force during his travel to the Dabolim airport. Tight security was seen at the airport also.

The BJP seniors leaders from Goa also were holding meetings with Shinde and the rebel MLAs since Wednesday night.

He and other MLAs had landed in Goa from Guwahati on Wednesday night.

First Published: Thu, June 30 2022. 14:45 IST

