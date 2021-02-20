Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse, Bacchu Kadu test positive for Covid-19

NCP leader Eknath Khadse and



Maharashtra Minister Bacchu Kadu claimed separately on Friday to have contracted infection for a second time.

Khadse, a former minister who is admitted to Bombay Hospital here, announced the result of his COVID-19 test.

"I was admitted in November last year for the same infection. I have tested positive again. I am feeling fine," he said.

Minister of State for Water Resources Bacchu Kadu also made a similar announcement.

He had tested positive for the infection in September.

"I have tested COVID-19 positive for a second time. I am currently in isolation. Those who have come in contact with me, plese get tested," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, sources close to Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said he has isolated himself as two people who worked in his office have tested positive for virus.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)