Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse, Bacchu Kadu test positive for Covid-19

NCP leader Eknath Khadse and
Maharashtra Minister Bacchu Kadu claimed separately on Friday to have contracted coronavirus infection for a second time.
Khadse, a former minister who is admitted to Bombay Hospital here, announced the result of his COVID-19 test.
"I was admitted in November last year for the same infection. I have tested positive again. I am feeling fine," he said.
Minister of State for Water Resources Bacchu Kadu also made a similar announcement.
He had tested positive for the infection in September.
"I have tested COVID-19 positive for a second time. I am currently in isolation. Those who have come in contact with me, plese get tested," he tweeted.
Meanwhile, sources close to Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said he has isolated himself as two people who worked in his office have tested positive for virus.
