New Covid-19 cases outnumber recoveries in Karnataka again

-
ALSO READ
Rajasthan records 814 new Covid-19 cases, state's count reaches 1,08,494
Covid-19: No plans for another lockdown in Delhi, says Satyendar Jain
Nagaland reports 21 new Covid-19 cases, 3 more deaths, and 152 recoveries
Uttarakhand logs highest one-day jump with 950 new Covid-19 cases
Madhya Pradesh adds 865 new Covid-19 cases; 792 recover from the infection
-
With 386 testing positive in a day, new Covid cases outnumbered 291 recoveries across Karnataka again, said the state health bulletin on Friday.
"With 386 new cases registered on Thursday, the state's Covid tally rose to 9,47,246, including 5,882 active cases, while recoveries increased to 9,29,058 with 291 discharged during the day," said the bulletin.
Of the 5 patients succumbing to the infection, 4 were from Bengaluru and 1 from Kodagu, taking the state's death toll to 12,287 since the pandemic broke on March 8, 2020.
Of the 125 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 63 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 9 in Kalaburagi, 8 in Tumakuru and the rest are spread in the 28 other districts across the southern state.
Out of 61,440 tests conducted during the day, 3,973 were through rapid-antigen detection and 57,467 through RT-PCR method.
Positivity rate was 0.62 per cent and case fatality rate 1.29 per cent across the state on Thursday.
Of the 1,03,739 registered healthcare and frontline warriors across the state, 40,575 received the vaccine, achieving 39 per cent of the target on Friday.
--IANS
fb/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU