Maharashtra: Landslide in Thane damages 6 houses, no casualty reported

At least six houses were damaged after a landslide in Kalwa area here in Maharashtra on Sunday, but no one was injured, a civic official said.
The landslide took place in the Indira Nagar locality following which huge stones rolled down a hillock in the area, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.
Local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot.
As a precautionary measure, residents of 20 to 25 houses in the area were shifted to a civic school in Gholai Nagar, the official said.
