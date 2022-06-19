Maharashtra logs 4,004 new Covid cases in 24 hrs; active tally at 23,746

-
-
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 4,004 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 2,087 in Mumbai, and one fatality, taking the tally to 79,35,749 and the toll to 1,47,886, the state health department said.
A day earlier the state had reported 3,883 cases and two COVID-19 fatalities.
Maharashtra is now left with 23,746 active cases after 3,085 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the tally of recoveries to 77,64,117, the department said in a statement.
A total of 41,823 tests were conducted on Sunday, raising the number of samples tested so far in the state to 8,16 03,506.
The case recovery rate in the state now stands at 97.84 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.86 per cent, it said.
The sole COVID-19 fatality in the state was reported from Mumbai which saw 2,087 new cases.
Mumbai's overall tally of cases has reached 10,93,722 and the COVID-19 death toll to 19,583.
Mumbai division added 3,358 new cases, pushing the tally to 22,84,103. The COVID-19 death toll in the Mumbai division is 39,858.
Nashik division saw 60 cases, Pune division 408, Kolhapur division 43, Aurangabad division 11, Latur division 13, Akola division 24, and Nagpur division 87.
The tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is as follows: Positive cases 79,35,749, deaths 1,47,886, recoveries 77,64,117, active cases 23,746, total tests 8,16,03,506, tests today 41,823.
