Vizag railway station shut, high alert at Guntur amid Agnipath protests
Thane logs 957 new Covid-19 infections, two deaths in last 24 hours

The coronavirus infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district rose by 957 to reach 718,047, an official said on Saturday.

Thane | Coronavirus | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Photo: Unsplash/Fusion Medical Animation
Photo: Unsplash/Fusion Medical Animation

The coronavirus infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district rose by 957 to reach 7,18,047, an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were reported on Friday.

The virus claimed the lives of two persons during the day, which took the death toll in the district to

11,898, the official said, adding that the mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent.

Over the past few days, the number of coronavirus positive cases has been rising in the district. On Thursday, it had reported 934 cases, a day after it saw 852 infections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, June 18 2022. 12:57 IST

