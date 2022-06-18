Thane logs 957 new Covid-19 infections, two deaths in last 24 hours

The infection count in Maharashtra's district rose by 957 to reach 7,18,047, an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were reported on Friday.

The virus claimed the lives of two persons during the day, which took the in the district to



11,898, the official said, adding that the mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent.

Over the past few days, the number of positive cases has been rising in the district. On Thursday, it had reported 934 cases, a day after it saw 852 infections.

