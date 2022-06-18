Delhi records 1,534 Covid cases, 3 deaths; positivity rate at 7.71%

recorded 1,534 new Covid cases and three more deaths on Saturday, while the positivity rate stood at 7.71 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

On Friday, the national capital had logged 1,797 cases, the highest in nearly four months, along with one fatality while the positivity rate had stood at 8.18 per cent.

The fresh cases came out of 19,889 Covid tests conducted the previous day.

This is the fourth consecutive day that has recorded over 1,300 cases in a day. The capital has logged more than 1,000 daily cases for the fifth day on the trot.

Friday's figures were the highest since February 4, when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths while the positivity rate had stood at 3.85 per cent.

Also, the positivity rate on Friday was the highest since January 29, when 4,044 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 8.60 per cent, while the city had registered 25 deaths.

The national capital recorded 1,323 new Covid cases and two deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at 6.69 per cent.

The fresh cases pushed Delhi's tally to 19,20,559 while the rose to 26,229, the department said in its latest bulletin.

had reported 1,422 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on May 8, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.34 per cent.

The city on May 1 had reported 1,485 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate was recorded at 4.89 per cent, according to official data.

Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the city government is not implementing graded response action plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since the hospital admissions are low.

