JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Jammu and Kashmir records 165 new Covid cases in 24 hours, tally at 333,076
Business Standard

Maharashtra logs 892 new Covid-19 cases, 16 deaths; active tally at 14,526

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 892 new coronavirus positive cases, which raised the state's infection tally to 66,17,654, while the death of 16 patients took toll to 1,40,388, health department said.

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A health worker checks the body temperature of a traveller as a safety measure against the coronavirus before allowing him to proceed at a railway station in Mumbai on October 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
A health worker checks the body temperature of a traveller as a safety measure against the coronavirus before allowing him to proceed at a railway station in Mumbai on October 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 892 new coronavirus positive cases, which raised the state's infection tally to 66,17,654, while the death of 16 patients took the toll to 1,40,388, the health department said.

A total of 1,063 patients recuperated and were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the overall recovery count to 64,59,108. With this, there are 14,526 active cases in the state at present.

As many as 65,716 people were tested across the state on Sunday. This took its cumulative test count to 6,32,40,769.

Mumbai city reported 252 new cases and three deaths, which pushed its tally to 7,58,467 and toll to 16,276.

Mumbai division, which comprises the metropolis and its satellite towns, reported 435 cases and four deaths on Sunday. The division's caseload now stands at 17,03,941 and fatality count at 35,608.

Pune division logged 244 cases, including 200 in Pune district alone, while Nashik division reported 141 new cases, including 91 in Ahmednagar district.

Kolhapur division recorded 29 cases, Latur division 21 cases, Aurangabad division 13 cases, Nagpur division six cases and Akola division three cases.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 66,17,654, death toll 1,40,388, recoveries 64,59,108, active 14,526, total test count 6,32,40,769.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, November 07 2021. 20:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU