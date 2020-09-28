Maharashtra: Nagpur University to conduct exams via app from October 1

-
ALSO READ
Nagpur records single-day spike of over 1,300 new coronavirus cases
Mask violation fine up from Rs 200 to Rs 500 in Nagpur: Anil Deshmukh
Ex-IAF man moves Maharashtra rights body on disclosure of Covid-19 status
Coronavirus: Man freed from Nagpur jail to reduce crowding kills woman
Devendra Fadnavis hits out at Maharashtra govt over Covid-19 crisis
-
Nearly 78,000 students of the
Nagpur University in Maharashtra will appear for their final year exams online through a mobile app from October 1 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Monday.
Students can download the 'RTMNU Pariksha' app from the Google Playstore or website of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University on Android-based phones, the university's board of examination director Prafulla Sabale told PTI.
The online exams will consist of 50 multiple choice questions, out of which students will have to solve 25 questions, the official said.
"Each question will carry two marks. Students can solve more than 25 questions, and the best 25 will be selected for evaluation. There is no negative marking," Sabale said.
The app provides students all the necessary instructions regarding the exams and also a mock test, which the students can take for practice.
The exams will be held from October 1 to 18 as per the university's time table.
Sabale said the university will conduct 186 exams of four faculties for which the question bank is ready and moderation is almost completed.
"Around 1.82 lakh questions in various subjects have been set up by 1,852 teachers," he said.
RTMNU Vice Chancellor Subhash Chaudhari said the app will be convenient for students and also work in low internet connectivity.
"We have tested the app in the interior areas with low network connectivity. Students can submit their papers in low network connectivity also," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU