Nagpur records single-day spike of over 1,300 new coronavirus cases

Nagpur district in Maharashtra recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,329 Covid-19 cases that took the tally to 26,094 in the region, a district official said

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

A health worker in PPE collects a swab sample from a man at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease, amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi.
Nagpur district in Maharashtra

recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,329 COVID-19 cases on Friday that took the tally to 26,094 in the region, a district official said.

According to the data released by the district authorities, as many as 42 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection, while 1,092 were discharged following their recovery on Friday.

As of now, the toll in the district stands at 946, of which 715 deaths were reported in Nagpur and 231 in rural areas and outside the district, the official said.

A total of 15,855 patients have recovered from the infection so far and 9,293 are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district, he said.

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 20:46 IST

