Maharashtra: Nashik records 3,343 new Covid-19 cases; 32 casualties

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra reports 27,918 new Covid-19 cases, 139 fatalities
60 villages in Maharashtra's Nashik without electricity for last 10 days
Nashik's Covid-19 count crosses 95,000, sees seven additional deaths
Malegaon blast case: Pragya Thakur, accused to appear before NIA Court
Malegaon blast case: Bombay HC asks Purohit about conspiracy meet
-
As many as 3,343 persons tested
positive for COVID-19, while 32 died of the infection in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra's Nashik district, an official said on Tuesday.
With this the tally of infections in the district rose to 2,36,972 and the toll reached 2,752, he said.
Of the latest casualties, 14 were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area, 16 from other parts of the district and two from Malegaon, the official said.
Of the total number of cases, Nashik city alone accounted for 1,45,065 infections, he said.
At least 4,021 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, taking the count of recoveries to 1,98,288, the official said.
With the addition of 10,349 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district has reached 9,09,664.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU