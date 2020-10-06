Maharashtra: Nashik's Covid-19 count goes up by 983, tally at 81,895

-
With single-day addition of 983
new infections, the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 81,895 on Tuesday, a health official said.
At least 12 persons died of the infection, taking the toll to 1,463, the official said.
Of the latest casualties, seven were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits and five from other parts of the district.
Among the cases reported so far, 55,077 were from Nashik city, 22,371 from other parts of the district, 3,882 from Malegaon and 545 from outside the district, the official said.
As many as 983 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, raising the number of recoveries to 71,255, he added.
