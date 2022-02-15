Maharashtra records 2,831 Covid-19 new cases, 35 fresh fatalities

-
Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 2,831 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 351 Omicron infections, and 35 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 78,47,746 and the death toll to 1,43,451, the state health department said.
The state is now left with 30,547 active cases after 8,695 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, which raised the tally of overall recoveries to 76,69,772.
On Monday, Maharashtra had reported 1,966 coronavirus positive cases and 12 related fatalities.
The case fatality rate in the state now stands at 1.82 per cent. The recovery rate is 97.73 per cent, the department said.
It said 351 fresh cases of the Omicron variant were reported in Maharashtra.
"Of these, 280 patients have been reported by the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research and 71 patients have been reported by the B J Medical College.
Of the 351 cases, 148 patients were found in Aurangabad, 111 in Nashik, 72 in Pune Municipal Corporation, 12 in Pune rural, five in Pimpri Chinchwad, two in Yavatmal and one in Satara.
Until now, a total of 4,345 patients infected with the Omicron strain have been reported in Maharashtra. Of these cases, 3,334 patients have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test, it said.
Till date, 8,904 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 7,858 patients have been received, the department said, adding that genome sequencing results for 1,046 samples are awaited.
Of the 2,831 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai reported 253 infections and zero fatality. Pune saw 344 cases and one fatality due to COVID-19.
Of the eight administrative regions in the state, the Pune region recorded 776 cases, followed by Nashik (609), Mumbai (456), Akola (416), Nagpur (315), Kolhapur (113), Latur (97) and Aurangabad (49), the department said.
The Pune region recorded 13 deaths, followed by Mumbai (nine), Nashik (four), Latur and Nagpur (three each), Kolhapur (two) and Akola one. Aurangabad did not record any fatality.
A total of 1,11,219 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the numbers of samples tested so far in Maharashtra to 7,66,39,114.
Currently, 3,14,531 people are in the home quarantine and 1544 people are in institutional quarantine, the bulletin said.
The COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Fresh cases 2,831, fatalities 35, active cases 30,547, new tests conducted 1,11,219.
