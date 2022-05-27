Maharashtra records 536 Covid-19 cases, no deaths; active cases cross 2,500

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 536 new infections -- the highest one-day rise in cases since March 3 -- but zero pandemic-related fatalities, the health department said.

The tally of active cases crossed the 2,500-mark, it said.

On March 3, the state had recorded 544 new infections.

The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,84,865 while death toll stood unchanged at 1,47,858.

The case fatality rate in Maharashtra is 1.87 per cent.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 511 new cases and one death.

State capital Mumbai alone recorded 351 new cases on Friday.

The number of active cases rose to 2,568.

Sangli, Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Hingoli, Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal and Gondia districts have zero active cases.

As many as 329 COVID-19 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the tally of recovered patients to 77,34,439. The recovery rate in the state is 98.09 per cent.

As many as 28,457 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising the tally of tests to 8,08,41,803.

Maharashtra's figures: Total cases: 78,84,865; New cases 536, Death toll (no change) 1,47,858; Active cases: 2,568; Total tests: 8,08,41,803.

