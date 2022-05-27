Maharashtra records 536 Covid-19 cases, no deaths; active cases cross 2,500

-
ALSO READ
Solara Active Pharma tanks 20%, hits 52-week low on weak Q3 results
Covid: Mumbai sees 536 new cases, 3 deaths; 82% new infections asymptomatic
Noida's active Covid-19 cases cross 100-mark after 38 new infections
Noida's active Covid-19 caseload reaches 99, highest in Uttar Pradesh
Jabra Elite 7 Active review: Quality ANC and some real punchy sound
-
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 536 new coronavirus infections -- the highest one-day rise in cases since March 3 -- but zero pandemic-related fatalities, the health department said.
The tally of active cases crossed the 2,500-mark, it said.
On March 3, the state had recorded 544 new infections.
The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,84,865 while death toll stood unchanged at 1,47,858.
The case fatality rate in Maharashtra is 1.87 per cent.
On Thursday, the state had recorded 511 new cases and one death.
State capital Mumbai alone recorded 351 new coronavirus cases on Friday.
The number of active cases rose to 2,568.
Sangli, Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Hingoli, Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal and Gondia districts have zero active cases.
As many as 329 COVID-19 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the tally of recovered patients to 77,34,439. The recovery rate in the state is 98.09 per cent.
As many as 28,457 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising the tally of tests to 8,08,41,803.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: Total cases: 78,84,865; New cases 536, Death toll (no change) 1,47,858; Active cases: 2,568; Total tests: 8,08,41,803.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU