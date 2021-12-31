Noida's active Covid-19 cases cross 100-mark after 38 new infections

-
ALSO READ
Noida's active Covid-19 caseload reaches 99, highest in Uttar Pradesh
Stocks up, dollar squeezed as inflation pulls forward rate hike bets
Sebi tweaks client level position limits for currency derivative contracts
80% of people in Gaza live in complete darkness, says Red Cross
Noida Authority launches Noida Pet Registration Android App for pet owners
-
Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday logged 38 new COVID-19 infections that pushed the number of active cases in the district to 135 a figure it last saw over six months ago, official data showed.
Ghaziabad, adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar, also recorded 17 new cases that pushed its tally of active infections to 90, the data showed.
Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has the highest number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh followed by Lucknow (109) and Ghaziabad, according to the data shared by the state's health department for a 24-hour period.
Uttar Pradesh has 645 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up from 473 on Wednesday, the data showed.
So far, Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 468 deaths due to the pandemic, while Ghaziabad has logged 461 such fatalities, according to the official data.
Gautam Buddh Nagar had on June 18 recorded 135 active cases of coronavirus.
COVID-19 cases had reduced to single digit figures both in Gautam Buddh Nagar as well as Ghaziabad but surged again this month amid fears of a third wave of the pandemic, as night curfews were also brought back in UP from December 25.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU