Maharashtra records 6,406 fresh cases of coronavirus, 65 deaths

Maharashtra's COVID-19 case count
on Thursday crossed 18 lakh to reach 18,02,365 as 6,406 new infections came to light, a health official said.
The state also reported 65 deaths, taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 46,813, he said.
A total of 4,815 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recovered people to 16,68,538.
With this, the number of active patients reached 85,963.
Mumbai city reported 1,147 new coronavirus cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,79,744 while its death toll rose to 10,740 with 15 new fatalities.
The state has so far conducted 1,05,47,333 tests.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,02,365, new cases: 6,406, death toll: 46,813, discharged: 16,68,538, active cases: 85,963, people tested so far: 1,05,47,333.
