Maharashtra reports 7,243 Covid cases, 196 deaths; 10,978 patients recover

-
ALSO READ
Covid: Drug cocktail used to treat Donald Trump gets BMC thumbs up
Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap says party to go solo in BMC elections
Covid LIVE: 39,923 cases in Maharashtra; BMC halts vaccination for 2 days
Covid-19: BMC appoints 6 coordinators for seamless oxygen supply in Mumbai
Mumbai's Covid-19 case count drops below 10,000 after 2 days: BMC
-
Maharashtra reported 7,243 new coronavirus cases and 196 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections to 61,72,645 and death toll to 1,26,220, a health department official said.
As many as 10,978 patients were discharged from hospitals since Monday evening, taking the number of recovered cases to 59,38,734, he added. The state now has 1,04,406 active COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 96.21 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.04 per cent, the official said. With 1,96,664 tests in last 24 hours, the state has carried out 4,43,83,113 coronavirus tests so far with the positivity rate being 13.91 per cent. Currently 5,74,463 people are in home quarantine and 4,607 are in institutional quarantine across the state. Out of 1,04,406 active COVID-19 cases, the highest 16,663 are in Pune district, followed by Thane and Mumbai at 16,100 and 10,611 patients, respectively. State capital Mumbai recorded 454 new COVID-19 cases, taking the city's case tally to 7,28,644, while the death toll increased to 15,644 with eight fatalities. The larger Mumbai division that comprises Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns reported 1,444 cases and 31 deaths, taking the region's caseload to 16,18,082 and death toll to 33,088.
Nashik division's caseload increased by 704 and it also reported nine deaths.
Pune division recorded 2,058 new cases. Out of 47 deaths reported in the Pune division, 29 took place in the Satara district alone. The Kolhapur division added 2,514 COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths, of which 21 deaths were from the rural parts of Kolhapur while Ratnagiri and rural parts of Sangli district reported 11 and 13 deaths, respectively. The Aurangabad division reported 66 new COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths.
COVID-19 caseload in Latur division increased by 341 while the region reported four deaths. There were 66 new cases and two deaths reported in Akola division. Nagpur division recorded 50 new cases but no deaths. Out of 196 deaths reported on Tuesday, 167 occurred in the last 48 hours while 29 took place in the last week. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 61,72,645; new cases 7,243; total deaths 1,26,220; recoveries 59,38,734; active cases 1,04,406; total tests so far 4,43,83,113.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU