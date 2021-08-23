Maharashtra's Thane logs 196 new Covid-19 cases, 5 more deaths

With the addition of 196 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's district has gone up to 5,49,596, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of five more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,244, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in stood at 2.04 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,34,236, while the death toll has reached 3,277, another official said.

