Maharashtra's Thane reports 151 fresh Covid-19 infections, 1 death

Maharashtra's district has reported 151 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,32,799, a health official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, the district currently has 1,132 active cases, he said.

One death was also reported on Tuesday, raising the COVID-19 fatality toll in to 11,922, he said.

The recovery count in the district has gone up to 7,19,594, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)