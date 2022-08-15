JUST IN
Thousands witness iconic Attari-Wagah border ceremony after two years
India likely to get Omicron-specific vaccine by year-end, says SII chief
Chhattisgarh says students returning to school, credits mentorship plan
What is Chikungunya? Symptoms, treatment, prevention, and other details
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces hike in DA for govt staff, pensioners
Cheap but claiming lives: Banned Chinese manjha keeps killing edge
Prohibitory orders in Shivamogga city over Savarkar, Tipu Sultan flex row
Bill Gates, Joe Biden, ISS & others greet India on 76th Independence Day
Many thought India will go to ruins if British left, but it flourished: PM
Delhi, Bengaluru airports start facial recognition for quicker boarding
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Thousands witness iconic Attari-Wagah border ceremony after two years
Business Standard

Maharashtra sees 1,189 Covid-19 cases, one death; active tally at 12,148

Mumbai accounted for 584 of the new cases, while the lone death took place in Panvel Municipal Corporation limits in the Raigad district, the official said.

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 1,189 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, which took the state's tally to 80,73,529 and the toll to 1,48,172, a health department official said.

A day earlier, the state had seen 2,082 cases and three deaths.

Mumbai accounted for 584 of the new cases, while the lone death took place in Panvel Municipal Corporation limits in the Raigad district, the official said.

So far, 79,13,209 persons have recovered, including 1,142 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 12,148 active cases, he said.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.01 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.83 per cent.

The number of coronavirus tests held so far in Maharashtra rose by 19,004 in the last 24 hours to touch 8,36,64,817, as per the data.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 1,189; Fatality: 1; Active cases: 12,148; Tests: 19,004.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 20:09 IST

`