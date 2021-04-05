Madhya Pradesh reports 3,398 Covid-19 cases, 2,064 recoveries; 15 die

-
-
Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 3,398 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections to 3,10,249, the state Health department said.
The fatality count rose to 4,055 after 15 more patients succumbed to the infection during the past 24 hours, it said.
A total of 2,064 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,83,540, the department said.
With 788 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 73,224, while Bhopal's tally rose to 54,055 with the addition of 549 new infections.
Indore reported three of the 15 deaths, the highest for a district, taking the toll to 974, while fatalities in Bhopal rose to 638 after two more COVID-19 patients died, the department said.
Indore is now left with 5,589 active cases while Bhopal has 4,495 patients under treatment, it said.
With 31,389 new tests, the number of samples examined for coronavirus detection in Madhya Pradesh has increased to 65,28,559.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 3,10,249, new cases 3,398, death toll 4,055, recoveries 2,83,540, active cases 22,645, people tested so far 65,28,559.
